102 kg heroin seized at Attari check post

Customs officials have seized nearly 102 kg of heroin seized in liquorice roots (mulethi) consignment apprehended at the Integrated Check Post, Attari. The consignment from Afghanistan was imported by a Delhi-based trader.

While Indian trade with Pakistan remains suspended, trade with Afghanistan through Pakistan has been continuing.

The heroin was detected during an X-ray scan. The bags were then opened in presence of witnesses and it was found that between mulethi there were some cylindrical wooden logs sealed on both ends by saw dust mixed in adhesive material.

These wooden logs were broken and heroin powder was found hidden in their cavities.

The total seized heroin, after tests by both customs and BSF, turned out to be 102 kg and it worth Rs 700 crore in the international market.

So far no arrest has been made in the latest case.