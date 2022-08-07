scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

100th anniversary of Guru Ka Bagh Morcha: When British atrocities in Amritsar caught international media’s eye

British govt took refuge in architect Sir Ganga Ram to defuse crisis

Written by Kamaldeep Singh Brar | Amritsar |
August 7, 2022 12:10:50 pm
Amritsar newsGuru Ka Bagh is a historical Sikh Gurudwara related to Guru Arjun Dev ji and Guru Teg Bhadur Ji at Ghukewali village, around 25 km from Amritsar.

To keep the protesters’ spirit high, Guru Ka Bagh Morcha was regularly invoked during the almost one-year-long farmers’ agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws in Delhi.

Guru Ka Bagh is a historical Sikh Gurudwara related to Guru Ka Bagh Morcha related to Guru Arjun Dev ji and Guru Teg Bhadur Ji at Ghukewali village, around 25 km from Amritsar.

More than three months’ long agitation as part of Gurudwara Reform Movement of Guru Ka Bagh Morcha registered arrests of 5,605 Sikhs, left 1,500 injured and 12 martyrs between August 8 and November 17, 1922.

A three-day congregation organised by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to mark the centenary event of the Morcha (agitation) started at Gurudwara Guru Ka Bagh on Saturday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been morePremium
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link

It was a rare agitation in which the British atrocities on peaceful protesters were recorded on still and video cameras.

English missionary and educationist C F Andrews (1871-1940), who saw Gurudwara Guru Ka Bagh, put it, “Hundreds of Christs being crucified.”

Amritsar news, british rule

He wrote, “There were four Akali Sikhs with black turbans facing a band of about a dozen policemen, including two English officers. They were perfectly still and did not move forward. Their hands were placed together in prayer and it was clear that they were praying. Then, without the slightest provocation on their part, an Englishman lunged forward the head of his lathi which was bound with brass. He lunged it forward in such a way that his fist which held the staff struck the Akali Sikh, who was praying, just at the collar bone with great force… When one of the Akali Sikhs had been hurled to the ground and was lying prostrate, a police sepoy stamped with his foot upon him, using his full weight; the foot struck the man between the neck and the shoulder. The vow they had made to God was kept. I saw no act, no look, of defiance. It was true martyrdom for them as they went forward, a true act of faith, a true deed of devotion to God.”

Why agitation started

Gurudwara Guru Ka Bagh was not in direct control of SGPC. Administration of Gurudwara was in the hands of Mahant Sundar Das. He considered Gurudwara and its 524 kanals of land as his personal property. He had the support of the British government.

It was on August 8, 1922, that five Sikhs axed wood from the trees on the land of Gurudwara Guru Ka Bagh for using the same in community kitchen. The British government arrested the Sikhs for allegedly stealing wood from the land as Mahant Sundar Das claimed he was the legal cultivator.

The arrest of Sikhs launched a fresh agitation as part of Gurudwara Reform Movement. The SGPC started sending Sikhs daily for making their arrests at Guru Ka Bagh Morcha. Police started formally arresting the protesters on August 22, 1922. Four Sikhs were arrested on August 23 and later they were sentenced to one-year imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 300 each. Total 180 Sikhs were arrested till August 24.

The atrocities on peaceful protesters started on August 25, 1922. The SGPC set up a temporary hospital for the injured near the Guru Ka Bagh Morcha sight.

The daily number of arrests increased to 100. The stories of atrocities on protesters spread around the country. It caught the attention of national and international media. They covered the peaceful agitation, atrocities and caught everything on camera. All India Congress Working Committee also prepared a note on the agitation.

Protesters were sent to different jails across the country. Sikhs would offer langar to prisoners at railway stations. On October 29, 1922, station master of Hasan Abdal railway station declined to stop train which was carrying 400 Sikh prisoners from Guru Ka Bagh Morcha to Attock. Sikhs decided to sit on rail tracks on which the train was coming with Sikh prisoners. Two Sikhs were killed on the tracks while trying to stop the train. The train was stopped and langar was offered. This became another big chapter in Sikh history as Saka Panja Sahib.

The British government sensed the anger among the Sikh. But it was not ready to give up. So the British government involved the great architect, Sir Ganga Ram. The British made Mahant Sunder Das sell the land to Sir Ganga Ram.

Sir Ganga Ram told the British police to leave the land of Gurudwara Guru Ka Bagh after he owned it. Later Sir Ganga Ram went to Akal Takht and handed over the land ownership papers to the SGPC.

The British committed atrocities against many Sikhs in jail. Some of them could not even walk when they came out of jail.

Babar Akalis avenged atrocities against protesters

Though Guru Ka Bagh was a non-violent protest, hardliner Babar Akalis had avenged the atrocities committed against the Sikh protesters by killing S G M Beatty, who was the Additional SP, Amritsar. Sikhs believed that he played a key role in the acts of extreme cruelty against Sikh protesters.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Amritsar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 12:10:50 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

5

IND vs WI 4th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 59 runs, seal series 3-1

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more
The Sunday Profile

Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more

Premium
With $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

With $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
World U20 Championship

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement