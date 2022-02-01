scorecardresearch
Ambala: Motorcyclist killed in accident

By: Express News Service | Ambala |
February 1, 2022 4:21:04 am
A motorcyclist identified as Raj Kumar, a resident of Alawalpur, died when his bike hit a truck parked on the roadside near village Dhakola on Saha-Shabad highway, early morning on Monday.

Police registered a case on the complaint of a cousin of Raj Kumar’s, who stated that Raj Kumar’s bike entered the truck from below the truck. He was pulled out by passersby and taken to MM Medical College, where the doctors declared him dead. The police handed over his body to the family after postmortem.

