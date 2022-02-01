Ambala: Farmers mark Vishwasghat Divas

FARMERS UNDER the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha organised a protest in front of the office of Deputy Commissioner to mark the observance of Vishwasghat Divas here on Monday. The agitated farmers raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government for backing out from the promises made with the SKM to accept six demands at the time of withdrawing the three farm laws.

The farmers gathered from all over the district and handed over a memorandum of demands addressed to the President of India, including an early decision on the mode of Minimum Support Price (MSP), and decision of compensation to the families of farmers who were killed during the agitation. They said that the government had not taken any decision which created frustration among the farmers.

The farmers also said that they have now started thinking that the government was delaying the decision which is why they were compelled to observe Vishwasghat Divas on Monday. The farmers took out effigies of BJP leaders, which were burnt at the agitation spot in the presence of large number of farmers.