Amarinder Singh moves to start own party; Cong’s Harish Rawat denies ‘humiliation’ claim

TWO WEEKS after he was ousted as Punjab Chief Minister and said he was “humiliated” by the Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh is all set to launch his own political party, The Indian Express has learnt.

Sources in the Amarinder camp said he will have “leaders opposed to (Punjab Congress chief) Navjot Singh Sidhu” in the new outfit. “The Constitution of the new party is being prepared… We have been discussing four names. For now, we have zeroed in on Punjab Vikas Party (PVP). There is a consensus on the name but it is not final yet,” sources said.

In Dehradun, meanwhile, AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat rejected Amarinder’s remark that he had been humiliated and said the Congress always held him “in high esteem”. Rawat also raised a question mark over Amarinder’s “secular credentials” following the former CM’s meeting Thursday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

On Thursday, Amarinder had said he would quit the Congress but not join the BJP. He had also said he would field a strong candidate in the state elections next year against Sidhu, whose strident opposition led to his ouster.

Sources said Amarinder had earlier decided to hold a meeting of his supporters on Gandhi Jayanti but that has now been delayed. “We will hold a meeting soon. Several senior leaders are expected to join,” sources said.

“He (Amarinder) has told supporters that he will not go with the BJP. But this does not mean that we cannot get tacit support from BJP. Our politics is not for getting power, it is for preventing Sidhu from becoming Chief Minister. If our candidates are able to get even 3,000-4,000 votes, they can prove to be spoilers in a multi-corner contest that Punjab is likely to witness, with SAD and AAP in the fray,” said a supporter of Amarinder Singh.

In Dehradun, Rawat said: “His proximity to Amit Shah and some BJP leaders raises a question over his lifetime capital — his secular credentials,” he said.

Rawat claimed despite reminders from colleagues and the leadership, Amarinder failed to keep his poll promises on important issues like the sacrilege case, the fight against drugs, electricity tariffs, etc. “There was a general perception throughout the state that Captain and the Badals are helping each other, and they have a secret understanding,” he said.

According to Rawat, the sacrilege issue was “mishandled by trusted lieutenants” of Amarinder. He also claimed that many Punjab ministers came to Delhi with the complaint that with Amarinder at the helm, Congress would not be able to win the next state elections.

Rawat said Amarinder had himself offered to resign. “Before choosing a new CLP leader, a unanimous resolution was passed by all MLAs praising Amarinder and thanking him for giving leadership to the state Congress and CLP as chief minister. How does this sequence of events suggest that anybody intended to humiliate him?,” he said.