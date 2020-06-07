Akal Takht jathedar’s remarks on Khalistan create a flutter

Anti Riot Police (ARP) personnel stand guard outside the main entrance of Golden Temple on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, in Amritsar, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (PTI Photo) Anti Riot Police (ARP) personnel stand guard outside the main entrance of Golden Temple on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, in Amritsar, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Khalistan slogans by fringe elements on every anniversary of Operation Blue Star has become routine, but this time Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh created a flutter, saying all Sikhs want Khalistan and they will accept it if it is granted.

At a press conference Saturday to mark 36 years of the Army operation to flush out militants from the Golden Temple premises, Giani Harpreet Singh, who became Jathedar in October 2018, said: “There should be no sloganeering during my address. There is nothing wrong if slogans are raised after the event.”

Asked by mediapersons whether this meant he supported the demand for Khalistan, he said, “If the government gives us Khalistan, what more can we ask for? We shall accept it. Every Sikh wants Khalistan.”

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal, responding to the same question at the press conference, said: “If anyone offers it to us, we shall take it.”

In the past, former Akal Takht jathedars chose not to respond to questions around the demand for Khalistan.

Giani Harpreet Singh, however, clarified: “Guru Nanak Dev Ji had laid the foundation of Begampura. Guru Hargobind Singh founded Akal Takht. It is our great sovereign commitment.”

“All of you know the type of rule and governance Maharaja Ranjit Singh provided. Its basis was justice. It is the wish of Sikhs to have a state where everyone is equal regardless of caste, creed and religion… where nobody faces atrocities, discrimination or hate as Sikhs have faced in the past,” he said.

In Amritsar, there was unprecedented security in the run-up to the anniversary event, and devotees were not allowed to enter the Golden Temple premises on Saturday, with the walled city being sealed off.

There was a minor scuffle when activists of Shiromani Akali Dal and some other Sikh bodies managed to enter the premises. Police eased restrictions in Amritsar after the event.

