Zydus to acquire US-based Assertio for $166.4 million

Zydus Worldwide DMCC, a subsidiary of the company, has signed a definitive agreement, through its wholly-owned acquisition arm Zara Merger Sub Inc, with Assertio Holdings Inc to acquire all outstanding shares of Assertio for USD 23.50 per share in cash, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd said in a statement.

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said it will acquire US-based pharma firm Assertio Holdings for a total consideration of USD 166.4 million (approximately Rs 1,590 crore).

Zydus Worldwide DMCC, a subsidiary of the company, has signed a definitive agreement, through its wholly-owned acquisition arm Zara Merger Sub Inc, with Assertio Holdings Inc to acquire all outstanding shares of Assertio for USD 23.50 per share in cash, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd said in a statement.

A statement from Zydus on Wednesday said, “The acquisition provides Zydus with an established US specialty oncology commercial platform, anchored by Assertio’s presence in oncology supportive care. Assertio’s portfolio includes ROLVEDON® (eflapegrastim‑xnst), approved as a BLA by USFDA for long‑acting G‑CSF biologic for the prevention of febrile neutropenia in adult cancer patients receiving myelosuppressive chemotherapy. ROLVEDON is administered once per chemotherapy cycle in the oncology supportive‑care market. Zydus intends to leverage Assertio’s focused commercial infrastructure and oncology relationships to build and expand its specialty oncology presence in the US.”