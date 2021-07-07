Zinabhai Dedvaria, BJP candidate in 2017 polls, dies in hospital

Dedvaria contested unsuccessfully against Rutvik Makwana of the Congress from Chotila constituency seat in Surendranagar in 2017.

A day after he was found unconscious in a hotel room, Zinabhai Dedvaria, 55, who contested the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, died at civil hospital in Gandhinagar on Tuesday night.

According to police, Dedvaria, a native of Surendranagar, was found unconscious in a room of Palak Hotel in Chiloda village of Gandhinagar on Monday. He was rushed to civil hospital wherein he died during treatment on Tuesday night after he developed complications allegedly due to intake of poison.

Dedvaria contested unsuccessfully against Rutvik Makwana of the Congress from Chotila constituency seat in Surendranagar in 2017.

“We have filed an accidental death report in the matter. The victim was was found unconscious by a hotel staffer who went to deliver dinner. Prima facie it appears to be a case of poison intake. Further probe is on,” said an officer at Chiloda police station.