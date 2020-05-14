Zimbawean student jumps off moving truck, run over by another vehicle in Gujarat

The truck driver, however, took an over bridge route on NH -8 instead of the route that the duo had anticipated. Muchangwara then jumped off the vehicle and was run over by another vehicle. (File Photo) The truck driver, however, took an over bridge route on NH -8 instead of the route that the duo had anticipated. Muchangwara then jumped off the vehicle and was run over by another vehicle. (File Photo)

A 23-year-old Zimbawean student was killed after he jumped off a moving truck and was run over by another vehicle on NH-48 on Wednesday. The deceased student, Blessing Muchangwara, and his friend Anishu Regi were going to the former’s rented flat on Dabhoi road near Kapurai crossroads. Regi informed the police that they had climed onto the truck and hid themselves when it was parked near his house in Ajwa.

The truck driver, however, took an over bridge route on NH -8 instead of the route that the duo had anticipated. Muchangwara then jumped off the vehicle and was run over by another vehicle. As the truck slowed down near Tarsali bridge, almost three kilometers away from the spot where Muchangwara had jumped off, Regi got down and walked towards his friend.

By then the police had already reached the spot and found Muchangwara dead. Based on Regi’s statements, a case of rash driving and death due to negligence has been registered against an unidentified person at the Wadi police station.

“The truck driver did not know that the students had boarded his truck. Muchangwara had come to meet Regi and wanted him to accompany him home. But since there weren’t any other mode of transports they decided to take lift in the truck,” said investigating officer, GR Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, Muchangwara’s body has been kept in cold storage at the SSG hopsital. “We have informed the University administration and they are trying to find a way to send the body back to his native country. But because of the lockdown it is a bit difficult. We can keep the body for another three days. After that we shall decide what to do next,” Chaudhary added.