Z-category security for Gujarat home minister

Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

Minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja has been placed under Z-category security by the Central government after an assessment by the Intelligence Bureau.

The development comes after the busting of an alleged plot to target former MoS home Gordhan Zadaphia by gangster Chhota Shakeel, involving a sharp shooter from Mumbai. Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia confirmed that the minister’s security have been upgraded to Z-category following a review of the threat perception.

According to Ahmedabad police, the request for upgradation of security given to Jadeja, whose permanent address has been listed in Asarwa of Ahmedabad, was given to the Union government last year.

A senior official of Ahmedabad Police told The Indian Express, “We had sent the application for upgradation of Security to Z level for Jadeja last year which got approved now. The application (for Z level security) was sent because of his designation as the state home minister.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd