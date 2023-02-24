Yuvrajsinh Jadeja welcomes law to curb paper leaks

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and question paper leak scam whistleblower Yuvrajsinh Jadeja welcomed the Gujarat government decision to introduce a law in the Assembly to curb paper leaks Thursday. He also demanded for the formation of a special taskforce and sought fast track courts for speedy trials in the paper leak cases.

“The bills should take into consideration any discrepancy or cheating that might happen during the recruitment process. Also, in the new system, the papers for the exam should be printed at a government printing press instead of a private facility,” he said, adding that the accountability should be on the officers in the recruitment board for these examinations. “In case of failure, they should be suspended,” Jadeja demanded.

The AAP leader also said the bill being discussed in the Assembly should not be just about the external change but should also take care of the “internal leakages”.

“I also request an investigation by either the Special Investigation Team or Central Bureau of Investigation for all the paper leaks that occurred between 2014 and 2023. The (new) law should not remain on paper,” he reminded.

Had an appropriate action and investigation been taken in the past, so many paper leaks would not have happened, Jadeja said. “Now, it is time to correct that mistake. Our fight is for a change in the system,” he said.