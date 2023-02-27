Yuvrajsinh Jadeja alleges fraudulent recruitment in last year’s PSI exam

Question paper leak whistleblower and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja in Gandhinagar Monday requested a cross-verification of a candidate, whose name was allegedly not a part of any form or results, but is currently under training and has drawn a month’s salary in an alleged fraud in the police sub-inspector recruitment exam 2022.

“About 1,382 candidates were recruited through the examination by the 8470039Police Recruitment Board chaired by the state Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, and four other board members. There is one candidate who is now under training in the Karai training centre in Gandhinagar, whose name was not there in the form, physical test results or final results. His name was not even present in the allotment letter procured from Vadodara (as he was from Vadodara). However, he is under PSI training and has taken the salary for a month,” Jadeja said.

Jadeja alleged it was a collusion within the system. “Also, there was no imposter who appeared for him. There can be many cases like these,” he said.

Tadvi’s documents state that he had qualified the exam, but the exam results and the allotment letter does not even mention his name, Jadeja stated. He also informed that such exams do not even have waiting lists. “We think that at least 10 such people are admitted in the force like this, but I request cross-verification of all the 1,382 candidates selected in this exam.”

Jadeja also sought cross-verification for all recruitments that have taken place in the state after 2014. “Any terrorist or anti-social elements can enter the training centre. There might be many like Tadvi who must be working in the police force like this. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi should take the responsibility for such cases,” he said.

“There is a possibility that higher authorities may have been involved in this incident, and there could be many others in the police force who have also committed such fraud,” Jadeja said seeking a thorough investigation into the matter to check if there were others who were part of the fraud.