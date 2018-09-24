Youth stabbed during Ganesh idol immersion procession in Surat

(Representational image) (Representational image)

Tension erupted in Sayan of Surat district on Sunday when a 21-year-old was stabbed to death and five others were injured by a car driver who attacked a group of youths who were on their way to immerse Ganesh idols.

According to the police, members of Ganesh Mandal had taken out a procession for Ganesh idol immersion when a car from behind kept honking. When some of the youths went to the car driver, identified as 26-year-old Chaitanya Rawal, the latter alighted from his car and stabbed six of them. He was caught by the crowd and handed over to the police. However, later the members of the Mandal gheraoed police outpost and demanded that the accused be handed over to them. As the mob got violent and set the car on fire, police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the mob.

“One of the injured later died. We have arrested the car driver for murder,” said Olpad police.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App