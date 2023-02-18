Youth saves 6-yr-old girl from rape attempt: police

A six-year-old girl in Surat was rescued by a 20-year-old youth when a city resident allegedly tried to rape her Thursday, police said adding that they have arrested the accused.

Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar Friday rewarded the 20-year-old youth, who is a native of Bihar.

Police said that on Thursday morning, the girl was playing outside her house when the accused lured her with biscuits and took her to a nearby secluded place and attempted to rape her.

When the girl cried for help, the 20-year-old youth, who was answering nature’s call in a nearby area, reached the spot.

The youth, who works at a dyeing and printing mill in Surat, said, “I was answering to nature’ call while retuning home from the factory when I heard the girl’s cry. I immediately rushed to spot and found the accused trying to rape her. I managed to overpower him and called up my friend and elder brother. While my brother caught hold of the accused, me and my elder brother took the girl to her house and intimated the police.”

Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, police arrested the accused identified as Ranjan Yadav (26) under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

On Thursday, police carried out medical examinations of the accused and the girl at New Civil Hospital. “The accused was staying in Surat for the last five years in a rented room. He does odd jobs and hails from Bihar. We have produced him before a local court which sent him to judicial custody at Lajpore jail in Surat,” said the police inspector of the station concerned.

On Friday, Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar gave the 20-year-old cash award and a sweet box. “We really appreciate the work done by the youth in saving the minor girl. In this case, the accused is arrested and we have collected all necessary evidence from the spot and will file the chargesheet in the case soon,” Tomar added.