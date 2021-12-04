Youth Parliament of India from today, CM to preside over inaugural ceremony

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president CR Paatil will preside over the inaugural ceremony of the the third edition of the Youth Parliament of India to be organised by Karnavati University at Uvarsad in Gandhinagar at its campus on December 4 and 5.

Along with the CM and state BJP chief, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal; Gujarat Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Pradip Parmar, Gujarat Minister of State for Co-operation Jagdish Panchal and BJP General secretary Ratnakar will preside over the function.

From students to ministers, political figures, public policy experts many are expected to participate in discussions and debates on topics including “Farm Act and CAA Act-merits and demerits”, “media trial-is media the new judiciary”, “National Education Policy 2020-a right step to make India the global gurukul” and “2024 elections-ek se badhkar ek”.

The inaugural ceremony will be followed by a series of speaker sessions and debates and discussion by students, ministers of state and central government, renowned political figures and public policy experts.

Ritesh Hada, president of Karnavati University and Director Youth Parliament of India, said, “Over the past three years, Karnavati University has taken pride in hosting the first two editions of the Youth Parliament of India, by providing a platform to the youth of this country to share their thoughts and ideas on a variety of diverse topics of public and national importance.”

“Thought-provoking and poignant discussions and discourses have taken place on this platform not just by students but eminent political figures from the length and breadth of this country in addition to public policy experts and ministers from both state and central governments,” Hada said.