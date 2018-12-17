Vadodara: Youth held for ‘rape’, three months after she killed self

Three months after a 17-year-old girl committed suicide in Vadodara after alleging rape and torture by her friend, her family has filed a complaint with the police against the accused.

On September 25, the girl, who hailed from a Chhota Udepur village, had committed suicide and left behind a suicide note, alleging that she was raped and harassed by her friend who had brought her to the city on the pretext of getting her a job. Police have arrested the 19-year-old accused who also hails from the same village.

According to the police, the accused had brought the girl to Vadodara in May on the pretext for getting her a job at GIDC. He, however, made her live in a room he had rented in Gorwa area of the city. The girl had alleged in her suicide note, that she was repeatedly raped by Rathwa, who even took away all her money, forced her to marry him and threatened to kill her if she spoke about her ordeal to anyone, police said.

On September 25, the girl committed suicide. Police had recovered the suicide note, but the girl’s family refused to lodge a complaint. Instead, they had taken the matter to the village panchayat. “Two panch meetings were called and the family demanded compensation which was paid by the family of the accused. The girl’s family had called for another meeting a few days ago, and had demanded Rs 1.5 lakh compensation but the accused’s family denied to pay the amount. After that a formal complaint was lodged,” said Investigating Officer R S Dodiya.

The accused has been booked under IPC and POCSO Act.