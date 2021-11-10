Youth found dead on railway track; probe after family alleges foul play

The Manjalpur police station in the Vadodara city has begun a probe into the death of a 22-year-old man, Vasu Patel, whose body was found with the head severed on the railway track near Vadsar on November 4. While the police initially suspected it to be a case of alleged suicide, an investigation has begun into the possibility of murder as Patel’s phone is yet to be recovered.

The police have registered a case of accidental death so far, but Patel’s family has alleged foul play.

Police said Patel, an NSUI member, has been living with a friend, separated from his family for over three years. Officials of the Manjalpur police station said while the case appears to be suicide prima facie, a detailed report of the autopsy is awaited. The police have also sought Call Record Details of Patel’s missing phone.

Patel, whose motorcycle was recovered from his friend’s residence, is said to have met a friend for dinner at a hotel near Baroda Dairy in the Makarpura area, hours before his death. Patel’s family has told the police that he had joined the family for Diwali on November 3 night and had “cheerfully” burst crackers before disappearing that night.

His body was found the next day on the railway track. “We have begun looking at the CCTV footage of the area from the restaurant where he dined to the railway tracks where his body was found on November 4 to understand the sequence of events… The detailed autopsy report will also clear the doubts. The primary report did not conclude foul play but we have taken the family’s complaint seriously and begun an investigation,” said an official of the Manjalpur police station.

Patel’s friend has also recorded a statement with the police.

