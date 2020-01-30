Youth creates 20 fake profiles of woman on Instagram, held

According to police, Solanki made 20 fake profiles of the 21-year-old woman, employed in a beauty parlour in Satellite area of the city, from August 2019 to November 2019. According to police, Solanki made 20 fake profiles of the 21-year-old woman, employed in a beauty parlour in Satellite area of the city, from August 2019 to November 2019.

A 20-year-old youth was arrested from Patan on Wednesday for allegedly creating around 20 fake profiles of an Ahmedabad-based woman on Instagram. Police said the accused has been identified as Ankit Solanki (20), a resident of Nihar Residency in Patan, who is a fourth semester student of mechanical engineering at the Gujarat Power Engineering College in Mehsana.

According to police, Solanki made 20 fake profiles of the 21-year-old woman, employed in a beauty parlour in Satellite area of the city, from August 2019 to November 2019.

“We received complaint from the woman saying that someone had made 17-20 fake accounts of her. She works in a beauty parlour and her organisation had used one of her pictures for their business account on Instagram last year. However, somebody had posted few obscene comments on that post, due to which it was deleted by her employers. Later, the woman found at least 17-20 fake accounts on Instagram in her name with the same picture. Using our technical surveillance and human intelligence, we found the accused to be living in Patan,” said a senior officer of Cyber Crime Cell.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App