Youth arrested in Ahmedabad for vandalising Police booth over mask fine

According to the police, the accused Miraj Trivedi, a resident of Chandkheda in Ahmedabad and his mother Hetal Trivedi (46) were booked on Wednesday for allegedly vandalising ‘B’Traffic Police booth at a road junction in the Akhbarnagar area of the city.

A 24-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly vandalising a traffic police booth and assaulting police officials in Nava Vadaj area of Ahmedabad on Wednesday after he was asked to pay Rs 1,000 as mask violation fine.

According to the police, the accused Miraj Trivedi, a resident of Chandkheda in Ahmedabad and his mother Hetal Trivedi (46) were booked on Wednesday for allegedly vandalising ‘B’Traffic Police booth at a road junction in the Akhbarnagar area of the city.

Police said that the accused duo got infuriated after a policeman suggested that they can use the Google Pay app to pay Rs 1,000 fine for mask violation.

“A car was intercepted outside B Traffic police booth in which two persons were travelling and the driver was not wearing a mask. When asked to pay a Rs 1000 fine for mask violation, the driver told us that he is heading towards a hospital with his mother. He then made us speak to his father on the phone where I told him that if his son doesn’t have Rs 1,000 cash then he can pay the fine through google pay. Listening to this, the driver and lady got infuriated and went inside the booth and started vandalising it. They also assaulted and hurled abuses at the police team,” said Dharamvir Ratira, assistant head Constable of B Traffic PS in his complaint.

Police have booked both Trivedi and Hetal under Indian penal code (IPC) sections 323 for causing hurt, 332 for causing hurt to public servant to deter them from duty, 186 for obstructing public servant, 427 for mischief, 504 for intentional insult in an FIR at Vadaj police station.