Youngest patient of COVID-19 in Gujarat succumbs in Jamnagar

The 14-month-old boy, who became Jamnagar’s first COVID-19 positive case and state’s youngest patient on April 5, died following kidney and liver failure as well as sepsis, on Tuesday around 8 pm, said Jamnagar District Collector Ravi Shankar.

“The baby was put on ventilator when he was brought in… Then the doctors said that going by his condition, it was a just matter of hours. However, the baby managed to survive for two days,” said Shankar.

“The baby was tested again on Tuesday morning but the results came inconclusive because he was bleeding from his mouth and nose,” said Shankar.

The child’s 21-year-old mother and 24-year-old father are from Uttar Pradesh employed as casual labourers with the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Dared village in the district.

“Both of them are in quarantine. The body was shown to the mother. However, for the burial, we are only allowing the father in PPE suit along with our (district administration) officials,” the Collector added.

The source of infection of the baby has left the district administration perplexed, especially after the mother tested negative on Monday. A rapid antibody test was planned for the mother on Tuesday but the district is yet to receive a kit from ICMR.

“We were expecting a kit but we are yet to receive it. Hopefully we will receive one by tomorrow (Wednesday) or within the next few days,” Shankar told The Indian Express.

The administration is trying to trace the source of infection, surveying 17,541 people in the district for symptoms. Thirty more samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the total samples tested to more than 50 in the district.The administration is also taking the help of local crime branch and other arms of the police, taking out call details of the parents for contact-tracing.

“We have not been able to interrogate the parents properly as they are in quarantine. Plus there have been instances when they are missing out details… Their emotional trauma also has to be considered,” said Shankar.

