Young couple found dead in Narmada canal

June 17, 2021 2:21:45 am
Police recovered the bodies of a young couple from Narmada canal near Piyaj village in Kalol Taluka on June 15 under mysterious circumstances.
According to police, the victims were identified as Malaji Thakor (21) and his wife Hansa Thakor (19), residents of Piyaj village in kalol Taluka.
As per police prima facie the case appears to be of the couple taking the extreme step.
According to police, the couple had gone out of the house on June 14 evening for some unknown reasons and after a while when they did not return, their family started looking for them.
On June 15 morning, their bodies were recovered from the Narmada canal that runs adjacent to the village.
