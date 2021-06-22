Yoga can chase away Covid, says CM Rupani

vIn a statement issued by the state government after the event, Rupani stated that in the coming months, over a lakh yoga trainers will help take yoga to the masses in Gujarat.

It has been proved that yoga can chase away coronavirus, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani while participating in the International Yoga Day celebrations in the state.

“During the Covid pandemic we understood the importance of yoga… it increases our immunity. It has been proved that yoga can chase away corona (virus). Pranayam is the solution to oxygen related issues,” Rupani said while virtually addressing yoga trainers through video conference at an event organised by the Gujarat State Yog Board.

In a statement issued by the state government after the event, Rupani stated that in the coming months, over a lakh yoga trainers will help take yoga to the masses in Gujarat. This, he said, will increase the happiness index in the state known for its economic growth.

According to the chief minister, western nations fall back on jogging and gymnasium, but these activities are not famous in reducing mental stress or peace of mind along with physical well being. Now western countries are moving towards yoga as everyone has realised that it is a way to keep body and mind, happy and healthy, stated the release.