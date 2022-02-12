Yemen national arrested in Ahmedabad in arms racket case

A 36-year-old Yemen national was arrested from a hotel in Ahmedabad on Thursday by a Crime Branch team for allegedly being in possession of several spare parts of automatic assault rifles as well as their design samples, which the police said the accused was allegedly smuggling to war-torn Yemen.

According to police, a team of Ahmedabad City Police’s Detection of Crime Branch arrested Abdul Aziz, a Yemen national, from a room in Hotel Sky Inn2 in Naroda of Ahmedabad, and confiscated as many as 22 spare parts of automatic assault rifles and 18 drawings of design samples of weapon parts.

The parts include gas block, front sight, short barrel, and other mechanical parts that are used in assorting and sampling an assault rifle.

According to police, the accused was staying in different hotels of Ahmedabad since January 1 and had been purchasing different sample parts from various industrial units in and around Ahmedabad in order to export them to Yemen through a courier system.

“In assault rifles’ barrels, there is a gas connector which is made by gas block and other mechanical parts used to assemble and ‘zeroing’ assault rifles. We have also found drawings of 18 different parts of rifles. The accused got in touch with companies doing molding work in industrial pockets of Ahmedabad and purchased five such samples out of the 18 designs. We have lodged an FIR under sections of the arms act and foreigner’s act against the Yemen national and today we received seven-day police remand of him,” said Prem

Vir Singh, additional commissioner of police, Ahmedabad city in a press conference on Friday.

“We have also come to know that an Ahmedabad based man was helping the accused as a translator and further investigation is on,” he added.

According to police, the accused had pursued an engineering course from India back in 2005 to 2011.

Police said the accused was trying to smuggle the rifle parts to Yemen which has been hit with civil strife thereby creating a need for arms and ammunition for various armed groups of insurgents.

“The accused had recently arrived in Mumbai in November 17, 2021 with his father on a medical visa using the route of Yemen to Cairo to Sharjah to India. He and his father stayed in a hotel in Mumbai for 28 days during which the latter underwent stent surgery. Later, the father returned to Yemen. However Abdul stayed back and contacted one Munir Mohammad Qasim from Yemen who asked him to assemble spare parts of rifles from different industrial companies in Ahmedabad,” said a senior police official of Ahmedabad DCB.

“The accused impersonated as a salesman looking for mechanical spare parts to buy in bulk and visited DK Engineering company in Odhav GIDC area and other companies. Based on his input, a team raided DK Engineering in Odhav GIDC, Maruti INV Steel Cast company and Kalpesh Alloys company in Kathwada GIDC area and seized 18 metal parts of gas block front sight short barrell, 50 pieces of front side barrel, 48 other mechanical parts used in assembling rifles, 30 wax molds used for making gas block from these sites,” the official added.