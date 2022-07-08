Yashwant Sinha to meet Gujarat Congress MLAs today ahead of presidential polls

Ahead of presidential elections, joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha will meet Congress MLAs in Gandhinagar Friday. According to Congress party officials, Sinha is expected to arrive at Ahmedabad airport and then head towards Gandhinagar to discuss the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections, the Congress appointed as many as 37 observers—mostly ministers in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh governments—for the 26 parliamentary constituencies of Gujarat.

“The AICC has approved the proposal of appointing following ministers and senior leaders as parliamentary constituency-wise observers for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat with immediate effect,” stated a press release from All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal late Wednesday.

Rajasthan minority affairs minister Shale Mohammed (Mohammad Saleh) and Viratnagar (Rajasthan) MLA Inderraj Singh Gujjar have been appointed as observers of Kutch (SC) constituency, while Rajasthan Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Ashok Chandna has been assigned Banaskantha constituency.

The other appointments include Rajasthan Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat for Patan constituency, Rajasthan Minister of Co-operation Udailal Anjana for Mehsana, Chhattisgarh cabinet minister for higher education, science and technology, sports and youth welfare Umesh Patel for Sabarkantha, Chhattisgarh Revenue Minister Jai Singh Agarwal and Neem ka Thana (Rajasthan) MLA Suresh Modi for Gandhinagar constituency, Chhattisgarh cabinet minister for school education Prem Sai Singh Tekam and Fatehpur (Rajasthan) MLA Hakam Ali Khan for Ahmedabad East constituency, and Kishanpole MLA Amin Kagzi and senior Rajasthan Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore for Ahmedabad West (SC).