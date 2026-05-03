‘Wrong blood’ given to TB patient: Panel to probe incident at Vadodara Medical College

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An inquiry committee will probe the allegations of medical negligence by the nursing staff of Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) Medical College in Vadodara’s Gotri, where a tuberculosis or TB patient awaiting blood transfusion was administered “wrong blood”.
Medical superintendent Dr Anup Chandani said the committee would hear the side of the staff that committed the error before deciding on the action to be taken as per the rules. The alleged incident occurred earlier this week when the hospital staff administered blood intended for another patient to the TB patient. Both patients were awaiting blood transfusions at the same time.
Chandani told media persons: “The patient had TB and required a blood transfusion… Blood was also arranged for another patient, and it was properly cross-checked before being issued from the blood bank… As per the protocol, blood is brought from the refrigerator and kept at room temperature before the transfusion. During this process, due to an error, the blood was mistakenly transfused to another patient… However, the transfusion was stopped early.”
Chandani added that as a precaution to avoid any possibility of a blood reaction, the hospital administered prophylactic treatment. “The patient was immediately shifted to the ICU and treated with steroids, anti-inflammatory drugs, and oxygen therapy. The patient is under observation… There has been no major reaction so far, and the patient is stable after over 24 hours. Blood samples have been sent to the laboratory to check for any coagulation or transfusion-related reactions.”
However, relatives alleged that the mistake had “deteriorated the condition of the patient”.
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