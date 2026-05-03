‘Wrong blood’ given to TB patient: Panel to probe incident at Vadodara Medical College

Medical superintendent Dr Anup Chandani said the committee would hear the side of the staff that committed the error before deciding on the action to be taken as per the rules. (Representative Image)

An inquiry committee will probe the allegations of medical negligence by the nursing staff of Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) Medical College in Vadodara’s Gotri, where a tuberculosis or TB patient awaiting blood transfusion was administered “wrong blood”.

Medical superintendent Dr Anup Chandani said the committee would hear the side of the staff that committed the error before deciding on the action to be taken as per the rules. The alleged incident occurred earlier this week when the hospital staff administered blood intended for another patient to the TB patient. Both patients were awaiting blood transfusions at the same time.