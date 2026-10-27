2 die after entering STP catchpit for welding work in Ahmedabad; probe on: Police

TWO OF four men who entered the catchpit of a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Ahmedabad to carry out welding work died on Monday, while the two others are under treatment at a hospital. The cause of death is under investigation, police said.

Police tentatively identified the deceased as 28-year-old Abhishek (welder), and Manoj (site in-charge), 40. Those admitted to the hospital for treatment are Those admitted to hospital are Rupesh Anandi Bavishkar (39) and Neelesh Lodhi (26), police said.

Inspector K N Bhukan of Aola police told The Indian Express that an Accidental Death (AD) Report would be filed.

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The two others who tried to save them were rescued and sent to GMERS Sola Civil Hospital for treatment. The incident took place at the 30 MLD plant of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in the city’s Sola area.