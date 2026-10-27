2 die after entering STP catchpit for welding work in Ahmedabad; probe on: Police

TWO OF four men who entered the catchpit of a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Ahmedabad to carry out welding work died on Monday, while the two others are under treatment at a hospital. The cause of death is under investigation, police said.
Police tentatively identified the deceased as 28-year-old Abhishek (welder), and Manoj (site in-charge), 40. Those admitted to the hospital for treatment are Those admitted to hospital are Rupesh Anandi Bavishkar (39) and Neelesh Lodhi (26), police said.
Inspector K N Bhukan of Aola police told The Indian Express that an Accidental Death (AD) Report would be filed.
The two others who tried to save them were rescued and sent to GMERS Sola Civil Hospital for treatment. The incident took place at the 30 MLD plant of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in the city’s Sola area.
A statement issued by the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services said it “received a call via the 112 emergency service. Subsequently, teams from the Thaltej and Bodakdev fire stations (under the North-West Zone), along with emergency responders and a rescue operation team, arrived at the site to conduct a search and rescue operation.”
A call was received after 4 pm and it took around half an hour to 45 minutes for the firefighters, wearing oxygen breathing apparatus, to retrieve the two bodies and rescue the other two men, said in-charge Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Mithun Mistry.
It added, “The fire brigade team retrieved all four individuals, who were taken to Sola Civil Hospital via 108 ambulance services. According to preliminary information provided by the hospital’s Resident Medical Officer (RMO), two of the four passed away, while the other two are undergoing treatment.”