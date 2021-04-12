Writer Father Varghese Paul passes away

A release from the Roman Catholic church of Gujarat stated that Varghese was born in Kerala in 1943 and was 20 when he arrived in Gujarat, where he graduated in Gujarati literature and also completed a degree in journalism from London.

Renowned writer and Jesuit Priest Father Varghese Paul passed away on April 10 after a prolonged illness and testing positive for Covid-19. Varghese, who has to his credit 46 books of essays in the Gujarati language, four in English and three in Malayalam — his mother tongue.

A release from the Roman Catholic church of Gujarat stated that Varghese was born in Kerala in 1943 and was 20 when he arrived in Gujarat, where he graduated in Gujarati literature and also completed a degree in journalism from London.

“He had dedicated his life to journalism and literature, mainly in Gujarati. Like his predecessor, Father Valles, he wrote mainly in Gujarati. He served as the Editor of the 110-year-old Gujarati Magazine Doot, for 14 years and was an active member and former president of the Gujarati Lekhak Mandal,” the release said.

Varghese had trained many youngsters in journalism and participated actively in a number of seminars organised by national and international associations related to journalism.