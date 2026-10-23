Worried over deaths by suicide, university in Gujarat installs special fans in hostels

To prevent incidents of suicide by hanging, a prominent public university in Gujarat is in the process of replacing all ceiling fans in its hostel rooms with special “anti-suicide” spring-loaded fans.

More than 250 fans in rooms in both girls’ and boys’ hostels of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) in Surat have already been replaced, Dr K N Chavda, vice chancellor of the university told The Indian Express.

‘Spring-loaded’ fans have a built-in mechanism that is released when a load exceeding a certain threshold – say, between 10 kg and 25 kg – acts on the rod. The spring uncoils and lowers the fan – and in some cases an alarm goes off as well.

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In 2023, after 23 students died by suicide in the coaching hub of Kota in Rajasthan, the district administration had asked hostels to install these devices in fans, and to cover balconies and lobbies with “anti-suicide nets”. The proposal had originally come from the Kota Hostel Association in 2017, and was officially mandated after the city saw 23 suicides by students that year, the highest ever.

On August 9 this year, Dr Harsh Pandya, a first-year postgraduate student in the Microbiology department of Government Medical College, Surat, died by suicide in his hostel room. The father of the student had filed an FIR against four senior doctors accusing them of harassment that had allegedly driven the young doctor to end his life by hanging. All four doctors have been arrested.

VNSGU officials said there are 312 hostel rooms in the university, in which a total 840 students – both boys and girls – currently reside. The hostels have a total of 388 ceiling fans, the officials said.

After deciding to replace these fans, the university placed an order for 375 units of spring-loaded anti-suicide ceiling fans through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, a platform for the procurement of goods and services by government organisations, departments, and public-sector units, VNSGU sources said.

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Each “ADHUNIK 5 Star Electric Ceiling Fan with Brushless DC Motor” costs Rs 2,247, adding up to a total order value of Rs 8.42 lakh, the sources said. The fans have 24-inch-long anti-suicide rods with an anti-ligature safety mechanism, they said.

Vice Chancellor Chavda said, “These anti-suicide fans are equipped with a specialised safety mechanism. If an unusual weight is applied to the fan — such as in a hanging attempt — the spring mechanism causes the fan to extend downwards immediately. This prevents the act of hanging.”

Dr Chavda added, “So far, 268 fans have been installed, out of which 158 are in the girls’ hostels and 110 in the boys’ hostels. Our university campus has five girls’ hostels and four boys’ hostels.”

VNSGU Registrar Dr Rameshdan Gadhvi said: “This step is being taken to ensure student safety in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court and guidelines of the University Grants Commission. Anti-suicide fans in the hostels will help reduce risks. Additionally, instructions are being issued to affiliated colleges to implement necessary safety measures.”

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As academic and other kinds of pressures on students increase, deep concern has been expressed over mental health on India’s campuses. According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the number of student deaths by suicide increased by 34% in 2023 compared to 2019, reaching a staggering 13,892 deaths. This number rose further to 14,488 in 2024. In 2025, three separate Benches of the Supreme Court took note of this “disturbing pattern” and asked for effective steps to improve mental health in higher education institutions.

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Vishakha Yadav, Shilpa Yadav, Chandani Desai, and Darshan Parmar, student mental health counsellors at VNSGU, said students are under immense pressure to achieve high marks in examinations and to build their careers. Providing them with emotional support is critical, they said.

“Due to factors like exam failure or family expectations, some students may become despondent and begin contemplating extreme actions such as suicide. While technical interventions like anti-suicide fans are useful, providing emotional and mental support to students is equally important,” the counsellors said.