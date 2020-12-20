World’s ‘biggest zoo’ spread over 250 acres to come up in Jamnagar

The zoo will be spread over 250 acres in Jamnagar. (Representational)

The ‘Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom’, to be set up by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in Jamnagar district, will be “one of the world’s biggest zoos” said MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary to the chief minister said at the virtual conference to mark ASSOCHAM foundation week on Friday.

The zoo will be spread over 250 acres in Jamnagar.

“As we all know the world’s tallest statue is in Gujarat (the Statue of Unity at Kevadia). Now, one of the world’s biggest zoos, in terms of number and species of animals at oneplace, is coming up very shortly in Jamnagar,” Das said at the ASSOCHAM event.

According to the website of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), a Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted along with the Master (Layout) Plan for the proposed establishment of the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom at Jamnagar, Gujarat by Reliance Industries Limited was approved by the 33rd Meeting of the Central Zoo Authority held on February 12, 2019.

A fortnight ago, The Indian Express had reported that 12 leopards captured from the wild were shifted to this zoo being built by RIL. These leopards were captured by the forest department after they attacked humans.

As per the layout plan shared by CZA, the zoo at Jamnagar will have conservation and breeding areas, water bodies, interpretation centre, rescue and rehabilitation centre, and different areas that will have enclosures for exotic animals, wild animals from Gujarat, desert animals, rodents, dragons and lizards and animals found in other parts of India.

Among the exotic animals, giraffe, zebra, ostrich, kangaroo, white rhino, African lion, African elephant, cheetah, Jaguar, Pygmy hippo, chimpanzees, gorillas, orangutang, lemur, Komodo dragons, green and yellow anacondas are expected to be part of the zoo.

Speaking at the event Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Gujarat accounts for a lions share of 53 per cent of the country’s total FDI and that currently more than 100 of Fortune Five Hundred companies are operating in Gujarat.

