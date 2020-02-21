‘World’s tallest temple’ to come up in Ahmedabad

The temple is designed by German architect Gerhard Reichert and Bhavik Dandanayak. (Representational) The temple is designed by German architect Gerhard Reichert and Bhavik Dandanayak. (Representational)

The Vishwa Umiya Foundation will build what it claims would be the world’s tallest temple of Goddess Umiya, the deity of the clan for the Kadva Patidars, in Jaspur, on the SG Highway in Ahmedabad.

Addressing a press conference, president of the foundation, RP Patel, said, “The height of the temple is 451 feet with 431 feet being the size of the building and 20 feet flag above the building, which will make it the worlds’ tallest temple. It will have has a skill and career development university, medical facility, sports facility, job placement cell and other amenities.”

Patel said the temple foundation has raised Rs 375 crore, which was expected to reach at Rs 500 crore by February 29, when the foundation stone is to be laid. The function will be attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel among others, he said. The temple is designed by German architect Gerhard Reichert and Bhavik Dandanayak.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.