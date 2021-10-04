World prepared to accept cow science as benevolent to human race, says Rupala

CLAIMING THAT acceptance of cow products as immunity boosters increased during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Parshottam Rupala on Sunday suggested that like yoga, the world is prepared to accept cow science as benevolent to entire human race.

Addressing a national webinar organised by Vallabh Kathiria, former chairman of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog (RKA), a Central government body working for the conservation of cattle, Rupala said, “First our yoga got acceptance. Entire world approved it as a science meant for the entire human race. Now, the world has made up its mind to accept that cow science also is benevolent for the entire world and stands for the welfare of the people… The need of the hour is for us to take steps in this direction with full force.”

Claiming that people have started realising the importance of cow products, the Union Minister said, “Our cow mother is the only being whose urine and dung are believed to be sacred… We may criticise Covid-19 as much as we want but it has increased our love for the cow. Public acceptance of cow milk, ghee, cow urine etc as immunity-boosters has increased…”

Urgint the people to switch to cow products in daily lives, he said, “Today, there are lakhs on the road to kill or be killed in the name of the cow. But there are only a handful who live for the cow…. If we indeed love the cow, we have to think if products we use every day can be cow-based…”

The Union Minister said that India is still known as an agrarian nation where krishi (agriculture) and hrishi (saints/seers) traditions go hand-in-hand and if all gaushalas and cow-breeders of the country adopt best practices of making value-added products from cow milk, urine and dung, a lot of problems can be solved. Referring to a gaushala in Haryana that is making log-shaped fuel bars from cow dung, Rupala said, “Logs made from cow dung should replace firewood used in funeral pyres… This will help in protecting the environment…”

At the webinar, a few gaushalas demonstrated how to make lamps, idols, gift articles and paper from cow dung and Rupala suggested that every gaushala open a gift article shop on its premises. “Ours is a country of festivals and we should try that we use everything made from cow during such festivals,” he said adding that a robust cow-centered economy can also play a key role in Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The webinar was organised to give an impetus to Kamdhenu Dipawali Abhiyan, an initiative launched by RKA last year under the aegis of Kathiria to promote use of cow-based products during festivities in the country. Last year, the campaign targeted to reach out to 11 crore families in the country and sell 33 crore lamps made from cow dung. This year’s target is to reach out to 33 crore families and sell 151 crore lamps made from cow dung, said Ajit Prasad Mahapatra, national convenor of Gau Seva wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Addressing the webinar, Kathiria said that the objective of the campaign is to support cow-based economy and make the cow-breeders see value in non-milk producing cows also. “At present, gaushalas and cow-breeders treat cows not yielding milk as unproductive… But their dung and urine can be a valuable source of income. Today, cow dung is selling at Rs 5 to Rs 10 per kg and the objective of Khamdhenu Dipawali Abhiyan is to support such an economy,” said Kathiria.