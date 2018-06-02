World Milk Day: NDDB felicitates dairy cooperatives for innovation

NDDB chairman Dilip Rath highlighted the schemes that the board is taking up for a sustainable model for both dairy as well as agriculture. NDDB chairman Dilip Rath highlighted the schemes that the board is taking up for a sustainable model for both dairy as well as agriculture.

On the occasion of world milk day, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Parshottam Rupala felicitated women extension officers and dairy cooperatives from across the country for innovation at the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) innovation award ceremony in Anand on Friday.

Acknowledging the NDDB’s efforts to felicitate such innovations, Rupala said, “These are small innovations but revolutionary in nature and with a huge impact. These innovations from individual states should now be replicated in other states as well.”

Talking about the dairy industry in the country, he said, “The dairy industry is flourishing with the highest growth rate and together with inputs from the ministry of agriculture, new schemes and technologies should be implemented at a faster pace.”

He emphasised on percolating awareness regarding animal nutrition and other technologies such as embryo transplant till grassroots level. Talking to The Indian Express, NDDB chairman Dilip Rath highlighted the schemes that the board is taking up for a sustainable model for both dairy as well as agriculture. “In villages near Anand, we have started mobilising farmers to harness solar energy which will lead to huge savings in terms of electricity generation. In Munchkuva, we were able to harness 1 mega watt of electricity through solar panels in a month. We are also in the process of integrating low-cost farmer technologies like producing biogas from cow dung, which will reduce expense on fuel and slurry can be used as a manure,” Rath said.

Other new initiatives by the NDDB focused on improving the livelihood of farmers include in-vitro embryo production technology, milk fortification project and concentrating its focus on indigenous breed rather than cross breeds in largely unexplored areas like northwest Bihar, Bundelkhand, Assam, Jharkhand and Vidarbha.

The NDDB felicitated 19 milk unions from across the country who came up with various innovations like round-the-year pashu bazaar, milk-o-bike, calf rearing programme, among others.

