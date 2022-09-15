scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

World looks towards the vision of India: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat also launched—Bharatiya Vichar Manch—a mobile application of the RSS, and released books during a seminar on “Swadheenata Se Swatantra Ki Aur” organised by Bharatiya Vichar Manch Gujarat at Gujarat University.

When any country is confused in the matter of knowledge, they look towards the vision of India, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat in Ahmedabad Wednesday.

“Our ancient scriptures and memories are eternal. Even today, the world is looking at India for knowledge. That is why we have to recognise “self” and move forward based on it. Leading judges have also requested to change our judicial process based on it,” he was quoted in an official release of Vishwa Samvad Kendra.

He further added that principles never change but the “code” can change. “We should also study the texts of Swami Vivekananda, Gandhiji, Rabindra Nath and other great personalities and try to grow in religion through them. The government system is also now changing due to this. New ideas and dimensions are gaining ground which is welcomed,” the release stated quoting Bhagwat.

