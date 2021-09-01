World Heritage Education recognises CEPT varsity’s programme

THE World Heritage Institute of Training and Research – Asia Pacific (WHITRAP) has recognised CEPT University’s Programme in Conservation and Regeneration as a “commended case”.

As an organisation under the auspices of World Heritage Centre, UNESCO, WHITRAP had announced a Global Call for Innovative Studies on Heritage Education to select best practices in World Heritage Education and encourage future cooperation for sustainable development of heritage sites.

CEPT University’s programme was among 23 programmes from over 100 entries received from across the world shortlisted by a jury of experts. Among these entries received by WHITRAP, Conservation Programme at CEPT was the only one from South Asia to get recognition as a ’Commended Case’ of Global Innovation on World Heritage Education.

The programme, along with other commended cases, was presented to the World Heritage Committee and was recognised for its focus on sustainability, people-centered approach, and innovative reforms in heritage conservation.

Speaking on the occasion Jigna Desai, Programme Chair – Master’s in Conservation and Regeneration, CEPT University said, “This is an important milestone for us. Gujarat has four World Heritage Sites where we conduct our educational with students. We hope that this recognition and association will help us contribute to the capacity building for managing heritage sites in India.”

Radhika Dhumal, Observer India, WHITRAP said, “Asia probably has more than 200 World Heritage properties that require research, training and capacity building for their management, protection and conservation of the outstanding universal values. As an organisation leading and promoting World Heritage in Asia Pacific, recognising institutes that are closely connected to heritage training and education is an important step for WHITRAP. “