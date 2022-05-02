scorecardresearch
Monday, May 02, 2022
World Dance Day: Event held to blend cultures of Odisha, Gujarat

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 2, 2022 8:21:24 am
Noted artistes of national and international repute performed at the event blending the cultures of Odisha and Gujarat as well as other states.

A dance event blending the cultures of various states in classical Odissi, Sambalpuri, garba and kuchipudi was held Saturday on the occasion of World Dance Day.

The event was organised by Shree Jagannath Cultural Academy and Research Centre (JCARC) along with the Orissa Socio-Cultural Association (OSCA), Ahmedabad, in collaboration with Gujarat State Sangeet Natak Academy (GSSNA), Gandhinagar.

Noted artistes of national and international repute performed at the event blending the cultures of Odisha and Gujarat as well as other states.

These included performances as “Apsaras of Rani ki Vav” by Dr Suprava Mishra’s team followed by Shringar by P Sudharani’s team, Simhandani Nrityam by Smita Shastri’s team, Mataji Garba by Niyatiben Dave’s team and Sambalpuri by Sambalpur Kalaparishad that ended with the famous tune of Rangabati.

Ashwani Kumar, principal secretary sports, youth and cultural activities, considered this event a milestone under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

