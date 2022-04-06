Gandhinagar: World bank delegation visits edu dept’s control centre

A delegation of the World Bank led by their Global Education Director Jaime Saavedra visited the Command and Control Centre of the education department in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, as a part of their official visit to the state.

Saavedra along with his delegation from Washington also paid a visit to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

The education project ‘Mission Schools of Excellence’ is funded by international financial institutions World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) where USD 1 billion i.e. Rs 7,500 crore has been sanctioned.

The ‘Mission Schools of Excellence’ will be implemented in the next five years at an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore.

A total of approximately 41,000 government and grant-in-aid schools will be covered under the Mission Schools of Excellence where infrastructural facilities and educational facilities are to be provided to make 20,000 of these schools excellent.

The target is to build a total of 50,000 new classrooms in these schools in the next five years, provide smart class facilities in 1,50,000 classrooms, 20,000 new computer labs, 5,000 stem labs, tinkering labs, which will cover about 1 crore students in the state in the next five years.

“We often feel that if students are in school, they are learning but that’s not necessarily true. Here in Gujarat, the education system focuses on learning, adapting fundamental skills to live a productive life, which is exemplary,” an official release by the state government said, quoting Jaime Saavedra. Saavedra has previously served as the Minister of Education in the South American country of Peru.

Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, State Education Minister Kuber Dindor, Lead Education Specialist, India for the World Bank Group Shabnam Sinha, Education Secretary Vinod Rao, and other education department officials accompanied the team.