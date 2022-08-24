Workshop held to motivate youths to be agriculture entrepreneuers

After motivating students and fresh graduates to be “job-givers” than “job-seekers” through technology start-ups, the state government is now pushing them to be agri-entrepreneurs and not “white collar employees”.

With this objective, the state education department organised a workshop on “Future Agri-Entrepreneur” at the Gujarat University on Tuesday. Inaugurated by Education Minister Jitu Vaghani and Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Kuber Dindor, the session was attended by students of agriculture institutes, farmers and best practitioners in agriculture from across the state.

“Through this initiative, in collaboration with the state government, we want to motivate students to adopt agriculture as their main profession rather than looking for white collar jobs… We are reaching out to farmers… and new markets for agri products,” said Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor Himanshu Pandya.

While Dindor appealed students to adopt natural farming and grow medicinal plants, Vaghani talked about how demand for farming and farmland has increased recently and is certainly to remain high in demand.