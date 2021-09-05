Gujarat: Works of Rs 1,000 crore under Vatan Prem Yojana to be done by Dec 2022

The first meeting of the governing body of Vatan Prem Yojana was held on Saturday where works to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore has been proposed to be completed by December 2022.The governing body of the Vatan Prem Yojana’s society had met in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, an official release stated here.

A presentation of details of the scheme was made before Rupani. A project management unit has been formed for the smooth implementation of the scheme, while it has also been made possible for donors to send money online.

Under the scheme launched last month, NRIs can contribute 60 per cent of the cost of a village-level project, while the remaining will be borne by the state government. The Indian Express had reported that Vatan Prem Yojana was a repackaged version of Madar-e-Vatan scheme of the state government which was rechristened due to the association of title with Persian language. The contribution of the state government and NRIs in the earlier version of the scheme was 50:50.

The scheme will cover village-level projects like smart classes in schools, community hall, primary health centre, Anganwadi, library, CCTV surveillance system, water recycling, drainage, sewage treatment, beautification of ponds, bus-stand, solar energy powered streetlights, etc.