Working with private firms to restore power to Diu, Una and Pipavav port: Gujarat energy minister

Workers trying to restore damaged power lines in Gujarat after the landfall caused by Cyclone Tauktae, on 18 May, 2021. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

GUJARAT ENERGY Minister Saurabh Patel said Saturday work to restore electricity supply to Union Territory of Diu and other places in the state including Una and Pipavav port that bore the brunt of cyclone Tauktae was being carried out at war-footing with the help of private power companies.

A statement issued by Patel said the cyclone has damaged 23 transmission towers on the 220 KV lines that supply power to Dhokadva sub-station have collapsed. The sub-station supplies power to Diu and Una.

Restoring these lines, the minister said, is time consuming.

The help of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is being taken to restore the power supply, the official release stated. A total of 156 employees from the company are working and the state government has airlifted 100 more electricians from Malda in West Bengal, it added.

The minister also said the Adani Group was helping to restore power supply near Jafrabad and between Savarkundla and Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd (GPPL), which has remained non-functional due to lack of electricity supply.

The Indian Express had first reported the power outage being faced by Diu, GPPL and other parts of Saurashtra after the cyclone.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani visited Pathiyarka village at Mahuva taluka in Bhavnagar district and interacted with the cyclone-affected people. He promised to provide cash doles to the most affected regions of Una, Jafrabad, Rajula and Mahuva. The chief minister also promised relief to onion dehydration units in Mahuva region which have been damaged by the cyclone and are facing power outage.

Rupani also held a meeting with the district officials and asked them to restore power and water supplies to the cyclone-affected areas.