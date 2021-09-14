Two workers, minor boy found dead inside shop in Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia

Two workers and a 15-year-old boy were found dead inside a shop in the Ghatlodia area of Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning. The owner of the shop, which is a puff-making unit, found the bodies in the morning, police said, adding that since the shutters had been downed at night, the three might have died due to suffocation.

Besides the 15-year-old boy, the deceased have been identified as Ibrahim (45) and Aslam (21). All of them hail from Uttar Pradesh and have been staying in Ahmedabad.

Police said that Ibrahim and Aslam were employees of the puff-manufacturing unit called ‘UK’s Food Firm’ and have been working for the last 15 days in the tiny shop on the ground floor of a building in Ghatlodia’s Gopal Nagar. The minor boy was their relative and was paying a visit to them.

The police said that the Ibrahim and Aslam, after finishing their work at night, had planned to sleep inside the shop after downing the shutters. They, along with the minor boy, were found dead in the morning.

After the bodies were found, teams of fire safety department and cops rushed to the spot. There were no signs of fire inside the shop and the gas cylinders were intact, the police said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Yuvrajsinh Vaghela, a police inspector at Ghatlodia, said, “Prima facie it appears that the three died due to suffocation. The shop is owned by Rajeshri Patel. The bodies of the three victims have been sent for post-mortem and further details are awaited.”

In the afternoon, a forensic sciences team and labour department officials also visited the site for further inspection. Police have lodged a case of accidental death and probe is on.