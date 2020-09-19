Worker held for murder of 6-year-old girl at construction site in Rajkot

The girl was found dead in the hut and Rajkot Taluka police had registered an offence in this regard.

A MONTH after a six-year-old girl was found dead at a construction site in Rajkot city, the detection of crime branch (DCB) of Rajkot city arrested a construction worker from Kareni village of Jamnagar district, saying he was on the run after escaping from a jail in Rajasthan.

Acting on a tip off, the Crime Branch arrested Kalubhai alias Vikram alias Arjun Damor (40) from Kareni village in Lalpur taluka of Jamnagar district. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Rajkot city police commissioner Manoj Agarwal said that Damor, a resident of Padla village in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan, killed the child after he was unsuccessful in his attempt to rape her.

“The accused was doing centering work on the same construction site where the girl’s body was found. On the afternoon of August 13, the girl, while playing, entered the on-site hut of Damor following which the accused quickly locked the hut. He then took off her shorts and started touching her inappropriately. As the child started crying, Damor stabbed her in throat and hit her head with a hammer. Later that evening, Damor left the construction site and took a bus to Veraval,” Agarwal said.

The next day, the girl was found dead in the hut and Rajkot Taluka police had registered an offence in this regard.

The commissioner said that 40-year-old Damor had committed the murder just five days after joining work at the construction site. He also destroyed his mobile phone after reaching Veraval. From Veraval, he went to Porbandar and from there he went to Lalpur town and Jamnagar city before going to Karena village.

Crime Branch officers said that they questioned around 1,500 workers at different constructions sites and also formed a WhatsApp group of around 300 builders to get information about Damor. Eventually, the Crime Branch team managed to catch the accused based on human intelligence.

Agarwal said that Damor had traits of a paedophile as he had assaulted a five-year-old girl at a construction site in a similar manner in Jodhpur in Rajasthan. That girl had survived but Damor, who had then identified himself as Arjun, had remained out of reach of Rajasthan police till date. Police further said that Damor had committed a murder in his native village in 2020 due to an old dispute and a court had convicted and sentenced him to life imprisonment. After spending 10 years in Udaipur jail, he was shifted to an open jail. Days later, he ran away from there and was on the run since. Police said that he would assume different names, work on construction sites for three to four months before going to other town.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd