Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Work in Delhi suffering due to PM’s frequent Gujarat visits, says Gehlot

Raising questions over the performance of the previous Vijay Rupani government that was changed overnight, Gehlot asked if all ministers in the government were useless that all of them, including the Chief Minister, were replaced.

Trees are trimmed along the Race Course Ring Road on Tuesday, ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Rajkot. Express

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior supervisor of Congress party for Gujarat Assembly elections, Ashok Gehlot, on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his frequent visits to Gujarat and alleged that work in Delhi is suffering due to more focus on his home state.

He also took a dig at the PM saying that a camp office of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) should be set up in Gujarat so that the works go on smoothly.

Addressing a press conference at the Gujarat Congress headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, Gehlot said, “The manner in which the Prime Minister is coming frequently… The very next day after winning Uttar Pradesh elections, he came to Gujarat and has been coming continuously. (Because of this) the work in Delhi is suffering… open a camp office of PMO here in Gujarat so that the works go on smoothly… What is the need for him to keep coming to his home state.”

Adding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also camping in Gujarat, Gehlot alleged that the programmes of both the leaders are being held with government funds.

Gehlot also alleged that bureaucracy is dominating in the state and said, “I have heard there is some principal secretary Kailashnathan, he is the de facto Chief Minister.”

Speaking about Congress campaigning in Gujarat for the assembly elections, Gehlot said that it is going on in an excellent manner and that senior leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will also come. He also said that this time the Congress will be more careful in giving tickets. “The first list of Congress candidates is likely after Deepavali,” Gehlot said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 04:22:05 am
