Work for Cong in poll-bound states: Solanki to G23 leaders

Referring to the current leadership crisis in Congress party, senior Congress leader and former president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Bharatsinh Solanki gave a clarion call to the ‘G23’ group (a section of dissenting senior congress leaders) to unite and work for the party in the wake of upcoming Assembly elections for five states in India.

In a press conference held at his residence in Ahmedabad on Friday, Solanki, who recently battled Covid-19 for 101 days, said that Congress workers across the country irrespective of their ranks should fall back on Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in such “challenging times”.

“Some of our senior leaders recently met in Jammu and Kashmir, they are big leaders of Congress party who have worked from grass root levels to senior positions. I have my request to them if you truly want to strengthen the Congress party whose legacy is that of struggle for independence and keeping the country united, then these senior leaders must use all their experience and expertise to assist the party and its allies in all five poll bound states,” said Solanki.

“Leave rest of the things of Sonia Ji, Rahul ji and Priyanka Ji and focus on campaigning for the party for the polls. These are challenging times and the leaders of G23 must go to their respective states and give a call in one voice to support the fight of Congress party in order to save our democracy,” said Solanki.

The Gujarat Congress had fared poorly in the recently held local body polls.

“In the state assembly elections of 2015, the manner in which people of Gujarat gave their love and blessings to Congress party that it gave a fierce competition to the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, this time, the results are below expectations and there are multiple factors for it. The BJP used all their tactics of money, greed, deceit and misuse of system and election commission… The polling percentage this time has been less than the previous elections…The manner in which the BJP has been ruling in Gujarat and India, people are slowly losing their confidence in democracy and low polling percentage are a proof of that. there was only 40% polling in local body elections and BJP got 25% share in that, this means atleast 75% votes were cast against it.,” he said.

Regarding the recent controversy over ticket distribution in Gujarat Congress during local body polls, Solanki stated that the matter has been taken internally in the party.

When asked whether Congress would welcome former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela in the party, Solanki said, “Anyone who wants to work for the welfare of the people of India and supports the Congress philosophy, ideology and leadership, is most welcome to join the party.”