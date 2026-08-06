In pursuit of wood ‘smugglers’, Gujarat officials trace Maharashtra link

Logs worth around Rs 1 lakh were said to have been seized from the accident site that day. (Express Photo)

Days after the death of a range forest officer (RFO) while in pursuit of a suspected wood smuggler, forest officials said they seized logs, which could have been smuggled from reserved forests in Gujarat, in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar.

The raid came after the second arrest was made in connection with the khair wood smuggling racket: that of one Philip Vasava from Songadh in Tapi district.

Tapi forest officer Sachin Gupta told The Indian Express: “After interrogating Philip Vasava, our teams raided one Sandeep Valvi’s house in Dokariya village in Navapur taluka of Nandurbar district in Maharashtra and found him missing. We seized khair and teak wood logs, equipment used in cutting trees, and a car.”