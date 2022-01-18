Won’t stop cashless facilities as of now: Ahmedabad hospitals’ body

THE Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA) Monday said the decision to stop cashless facilities by its member hospitals and nursing homes has been deferred by three weeks.

“In lieu of the positive actions taken by the insurance companies, we would like to convey the decision to stop cashless facilities by the member hospitals and nursing homes has been deferred for three weeks”, AHNA stated in an official release.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of AHNA-member hospitals and nursing homes facing various issues related to the Third Party Administrators (TPAs) and insurance. The healthcare facilities had also served a notice to all the four public sector insurance companies informing the stoppage of cashless services for not resolving the issues faced by them.

Subsequent to AHNA’s letter, a meeting was arranged between the insurance companies and AHNA representatives on January 7 to discuss the issues faced by the hospitals.

“A decision was taken on January 13 and finally announced today,” said AHNA president Dr Bharat Gadhavi.

“It has also been informed to us the issues related to the TPAs have been taken up with those companies. We expect those issues will be resolved at the earliest… AHNA would also like to reiterate its stand regarding helping the PSU insurance companies in bringing down the claim ratios,” the statement further added.