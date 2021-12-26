Won’t hesitate to kill more Afzal Gurus: BJP’s Pradipsinh Vaghela

General secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat, Pradipsinh Vaghela, said he would not hesitate to kill more Afzal Gurus, with reference to Kashmiri separatist leader Mohammed Afzal Guru, who was hanged to death for his role in the 2001 Parliament attacks.

“Congressmen say that if one Afzal Guru is killed, more will be born. But I am saying that if more are born, we will kill them all,” Vaghela said while addressing members of the BJP Youth wing in Gujarat on Saturday.

The BJP is a cadre-based party where workers could easily touch base with elected representatives from the party, be it a Member of Parliament or a Member of Legislative Assembly, he said.