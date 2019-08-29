Women leadership conclave: Young achievers narrate their stories of grit and success

An 18-year-old Formula 4 driver, a seven-time national triathlon champion and a tribal farmer who campaigned against illegal country liquor dens in her village shared their stories of grit, determination and success at a Women Leadership Conclave organised here Wednesday.

Vadodara’s Mira Erda, who started driving go-karts at the age of nine and became the youngest Formula 4 girl driver in India, was one of the three young achievers who spoke at the conclave organised by CII.

“Motorsports is a male dominated sport globally,” said Mira while sharing her story on how she defeated “bigger and stronger boys” to win the Formula 4 Rookie Champion of the year in 2016 by driving cars that could attain speed of 230 km/hr.

“There were people who said she couldn’t win… she is a girl. She cannot beat the boys who were more experienced drivers. I shut them up by winning it. If I am working hard for my passion, nobody can stop me,” said 18-year-old Mira who in 2017 became the first Indian women to race in the Euro J K series, one of the highest classes of Formula racing in India. “It is not about gender. It is not about male domination either. We have to work hard for ourselves,” she said, adding that due to her frail frame, she has to work hard on her physical fitness to continue racing successfully.

Usha Vasava, a tribal farmer and activist from Narmada district of Gujarat, while narrating her story said, “When I got married at the age of 17, I did not know that my in-laws used to run a illegal liquor den in their house. When I came to know about it, I knew I had to begin the change from my home. I needed to stop it, but I did not have the courage. There were similar liquor dens operating in the entire village. I could not have done it alone.”

Vasava said that she, along with others, closed down illegal liquor dens in Sagbara taluka of Narmada district. “We also helped about 500 women become land owners by creating awareness among tribal women since 2012,” she added.

Seven-time National Triathlon Champion in India, Ahmedabad-based Pooja Chaurushi, who began her career at the age of nine as a swimmer, narrated how she used a “borrowed bicycle from a labourer” to win her first gold medal in triathlon in 2006. She said she did not have the money to buy a racing bike. In July 2009, she won bronze in Junior Asian Triathlon Cup held in Kazakhstan which was the first international medal ever won in triathlon by India and then she went on to become the first female triathlete who represented India at the 16th Asian Games held in China.

“My graph was going up and then I met with an accident during my training and I could not continue with racing anymore,” said Chaurushi, who then took up coaching. She is currently India’s first and only ITU (International Triathlon Union) certified Level-2 coach. “I feel that if you are determined, passionate and have family support, you can achieve whatever you want,” she added.