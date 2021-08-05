Women from SC community join BJP in Danilimda

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
August 5, 2021 4:25:05 am
A number of women from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community Wednesday joined BJP in Danilimda area of Ahmedabad city in the presence of party president C R Paatil, said a party release.
On the occasion, the release quoted Paatil as saying that educated women from the SC community joined BJP. He added that people working in various organisations and fields are joining BJP because they see an opportunity to work for the society in the party.
The function was also attended by senior party leaders of the zone.
