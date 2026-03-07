2 women employees of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation end lives in Narmada Canal: Police

No suicide note has been found yet and the reason for their deaths is yet to be ascertained, said the inspector (File Photo)

TWO WOMEN – both employees of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) – died by alleged suicide in the Narmada Canal on Friday, police said on Saturday.

The bodies of Ripal Rawat (24) and Sejal Patel (26) were retrieved from the canal, under the jurisdiction of Adalaj police station, and sent for post-mortem examination.

The Gandhinagar Police had, on Friday evening, received a call from the family of one of the women who informed the police on the 112 helpline that their daughter had just informed them that she was “going to end her life”.

Inspector L D Odedara of Adalaj police station said, “Around 7:30 pm pm on March 6, the police control received a call that a woman had left the house with an intent to die by suicide. We conducted a check, but didn’t find anything. Nearly an hour later, the two bodies were recovered from the canal.”