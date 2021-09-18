Women and children’s wing of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital reopens for regular patients

The 1,200-bed women and children unit of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital reopened for regular patients on Saturday. For the last few months, the facility was being exclusively used to treat Covid-19 and mucormycosis patients.

The unit located in Ahmedabad Medicity campus was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2019 but was turned into a Covid-19 facility on April 7, 2020.

On February 16 this year, the unit resumed paediatric, gynaecology and obstetrics treatment but had to be requisitioned again for Covid-19 patients following the surge in cases during the second wave.

The medical superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and the head of paediatric surgery at BJ Medical College, Dr Rakesh Joshi, said that 200 beds at the unit have been earmarked for Covid-19 patients, while the remaining 1,000 beds have been kept for the paediatric and gynaecology departments.

Joshi said that only four suspected Covid-19 patients are admitted at the unit at present. The hospital plans to commence paediatric surgery and neurosurgery from next week, he added.